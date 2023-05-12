KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There are breaking developments Friday in the investigation into the murder of a 22-year-old Luzerne County man.

The body of 22-year-old Ryan Padovani was found inside his Kingston home a week ago Friday, and on Friday, investigators confirm they want to talk with a man who lived on the other side of the double block home in Kingston.

Investigators tell the I-Team they want to talk with 31-year-old Walter Zolner III who lived at 124 East Bennett Street. Padovabi was found murdered on the 126 side of the double-block home.

Police insist they are not calling Zolner a suspect in the murder, but they think he may have information that can assist them in the case.

Eyewitness News was the only news team there when heavily armed police officers converged on 124 East Bennett Street in Kingston, just before 6:00 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators confirmed on Friday, 31-year-old Walter Zolner III lives on one side of the double-block home.

The body of 22-year-old Ryan Padovani was found inside the 126 side of the home last Friday. The Luzerne County coroner says Padovani died from blunt force trauma to his head and his death has been ruled a homicide.

The I-Team confirmed on Friday from court records and the Kingston Police that drug charges have been filed against Zolner in the aftermath of the raid.

According to court documents, police found a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Zolner was not at home at the time of the raid, and Kingston Police Chief Richard Kotchick tells Eyewitness News they are actively trying to contact Zolner to talk with him about the homicide, but again emphasizing that he is not being called a suspect in the murder.

The murder and the raid have many people in this Kingston neighborhood stunned. The I-Team spoke to a neighbor on Friday who is a friend of Zolner. The friend says he talked with Zolner the night of the homicide.

“We talked with him that night, and with everything going on, we were like, ‘Hey, what’s going on?’ He said he was just getting up to go to work. He works overnight. He heard screaming and crying. He thought it maybe it was the TV next door. That’s what we were told,” recalled neighbor Albert Hufford.

The search warrant affidavit for the raid has been sealed by the court so as not to jeopardize the investigation. Again, Zolner has not been charged in connection with the homicide.