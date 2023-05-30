PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating an shooting over the weekend in Plymouth that left a 14-year-old boy severely injured from a gunshot wound.

According to the search warrant obtained by Eyewitness News, on Saturday around 6:00 p.m., a 14-year-old boy was shot inside an apartment building in Plymouth.

Police say the victim was found laying on the floor with a gunshot wound to his head, along with a 9mm empty shell casing near his body.

Investigators stated five people were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting that included one adult, three juveniles, ages 14, 15, the 14-year-old victim, and another person of an unknown age.

As stated in the search warrant, two inside the apartment at the time of the shooting stayed behind and called 911 while two others fled the scene. The two witnesses claimed they were in a bedroom while the victim was in the living room with two others when they heard a loud “pop”, police said.

Detectives say they are currently using OS Location Reporting and Location Services to help identify what cellphone devices were located on the property at the time of the incident.

Investigators stated the shooting was an isolated incident and the public is not in danger. I-Team reporter Andy Mehalshick will have more on later editions of Eyewitness News.