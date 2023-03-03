EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Jeff McCreary pled guilty Friday to three counts of harassment in connection with a physical confrontation in front of his business, Vision Home Builders, last June.

The judge ordered McCreary to pay a total of $900 dollars in fines serve 9 months probation and has no contact with the victims.

The victims in the confrontation include Amber Bradshaw, a former customer of Vision Home Builders near Berwick, Eyewitness News reporter Andy Mehalshick and photographer L Bacerra.

The incident occurred on June 15th in South Centre Township when Eyewitness News went to the offices to try to speak with Jeff McCreary about customers who reached out to the I-Team claiming McCreary owed them tens of thousands of dollars for homes that were unfinished or never started.

Bradshaw says she went there that day looking for the money. She claims to be owed more than $100,000.

A charge of simple assault filed in connection with the physical confrontation with Bradshaw was dismissed by a Columbia County judge at a hearing in January.

McCreary also faces theft and fraud charges in Dauphin County in connection with another former customer. Victims stated he emailed customers in late April saying he had to close down the business because of financial difficulties caused in late part by the COVID-19 pandemic.