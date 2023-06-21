MOUNT CARMEL, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We are learning more about the ongoing federal investigation into one current and two formers Mount Carmel Police Department officers.

A Federal Grand Jury indictment alleges the three officers used excessive force when making arrests resulting in bodily injury to many of those being arrested.

The I-Team talks with a man who says he was physically abused when he was arrested in 2013 by Mount Carmel police and alleges that his complaints were ignored. He says he came forward only after he saw our reports on Eyewitness News and will contact federal investigators.

Andy Mehalshick will also talk with a legal expert about these types of investigations and the impact they could have on the community on later editions of Eyewitness News.