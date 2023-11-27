EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — There is new information in an I-Team investigation from earlier this year. It deals with complaints about billing issues from customers of PPL.

Customers from across Northeastern Pennsylvania contacted 28/22 News in late 2022 and early 2023 claiming their PPL bills were going through the roof, simply too high.

The Public Utility Commission launched an investigation into customer complaints.

I-Team reporter Andy Mehalshick has details about a proposed settlement reached between the PUC investigative arm and PPL and how it could impact ratepayers. 

Belwo you can find the full settlement proposed to resolve the PPL billing issue.

PUC-IandE-Proposed-PPL-SettlementDownload