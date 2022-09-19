SOUTH CENTRE TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — New developments Monday in an ongoing I-Team investigation into a Columbia County home building company that abruptly closed in April.

Customers of the company say they are out tens of thousands of dollars with unfinished or never started homes.

Those investigations include theft and fraud charges in Dauphin County and charges that were filed in Columbia County in connection with a violent confrontation in front of the business in June involving a customer and the I-Team.

