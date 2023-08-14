HAZLETON CITY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hazleton City Police are investigating a shooting at a city playground that occurred Sunday night injuring a 17-year-old.

This is the latest shooting at or near the Altmiller Playground on Hazleton’s north side as four people were injured in a shooting near the playground on Mother’s Day weekend.

Neighbors tell the I-Team they fear for their safety as police tell the public can they can do to help deter shootings like this.

Detectives urge anyone with any information to come forward.

