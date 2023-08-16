WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The investigation into the assault of a Luzerne County police officer over the weekend is moving forward, so says the Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce.

Two people are charged with assaulting Larksville Sergeant Craig Cebrick Saturday night during a traffic stop. A Good Samaritan is being credited with helping stop the assault.

I-Team reporter Andy Mehalshick has the latest on the investigation and takes a look at what the law says about actions taken by a person who steps in to help in situations like this on later editions of 28/22 News.