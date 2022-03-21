DALLAS LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We are learning more details about the case of a dog thrown from a vehicle in Luzerne County. Police now say they have a possible suspect vehicle.

Eyewitness News first told you about the investigation on Saturday.

Investigators say the dog, a young male pit bull mix, was actually seen by eyewitnesses running after the vehicle that it was tossed from. Police say they are confident they will track down the person responsible for abandoning the dog.

His name is Brisket and the young male pit bull mix has been in the care of the folks at the Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge in Dallas. Brisket’s injuries are not life-threatening. But the folks at Blue Chip Farm suspect the dog may have been abused in the past.

“The dog was released from the vehicle in the Crestwood Industrial Park and the dog was found in the general area where it was released,” stated Sgt. Scott Rozitski, Wright Township Police.

Wright Township Police Sgt. Scott Rozitski is heading up the investigation and responded to the area near Route 437, Friday evening.

“The dog was friendly, the dog was greeting everyone who was up there but would not get in the vehicle. So it took some treats by the department to get the dog actually in the vehicle so it could be transported,” Sgt. Rozitski explained.

Sgt. Rozitski says there appear to be signs of possible abuse.

“We’re concerned about injuries to the dog that had happened prior to the dog being dropped off here. Some legitimate information that we can follow up on, we’re doing everything we can to follow up with it,” said Sgt. Rozitski.

Rozitiski says an eyewitness saw the dog running after the vehicle that apparently he had been thrown out of. That eyewitness even has a video of the dog trying to catch up to the vehicle.

“We have a lead on a vehicle, possible license plate and we are just following up on that now,” Sgt Rozitski said.

Eyewitness News spoke with the folks at Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge Monday afternoon, they say a veterinarian checked out Brisket and he is healthy and will eventually be put up for adoption.