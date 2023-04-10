WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre City Detectives were back at the scene of a deadly shooting early Sunday morning.

One person died after gunfire erupted in the parking lot of South Main Plaza. Investigators say the victim was involved in a fight at the Aqua Lounge which eventually led to a shooting outside shortly afterward.

Police say they questioned people who were involved in the incident. There’s no word yet if charges have been filed in the case.

The victim died at the hospital Saturday and an autopsy was done on Monday morning.

