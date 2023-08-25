HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There are new developments in an ongoing I-Team investigation into an immigration controversy involving an area businessman.

Ricardo Santos owns several Mexican food trucks and a restaurant in Luzerne County.

He traveled to the U.S. Embassy in Mexico several months ago attempting to obtain legal U.S. residency. Santos admits he entered the U.S. illegally in 1988 and 1999.

Santos is now not being allowed to return to the U.S. His Attorney is now trying several new steps to help Santos return to Pennsylvania.

The story coming up on Eyewitness News.