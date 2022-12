WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We are learning more about how personal information was allegedly released from the Luzerne County court system to people who should not have had access to it.

The information included Social Security numbers and drivers license numbers that were reportedly sent to people involved in court cases.

We first reported word of the issue Thursday. What the I-Team has learned coming up tonight on Eyewitness News.