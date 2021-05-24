I-Team: Woman selling homes in Hazleton facing charges in New York

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — There is new information emerging in the controversy surrounding the sale of a Hazleton property. The I-Team has confirmed that the woman selling the home is facing dozens of charges in New York related to an alleged scheme to steal more than $500,000 from a disabled woman and her mother.

The Queens District Attorney’s Office confirms and court documents indicate that Luz Tejeda was arrested last December on a slew of charges including theft and larceny.

Tejeda has come under scrutiny in Hazleton for allegedly accepting cash deposits, around $80,000 for the purchase of the home, but perspective buyers say they have not been able to close a deal to purchase the home or get their money returned from Tejeda.

Tejeda is not accused of any criminal wrong doing in Hazleton and says she will return those cash deposits. She also says she will soon close a deal sell the property to one of the persons who gave her a cash deposit.

