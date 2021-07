WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — The Wilkes-Barre Police Department has launched the use of body cameras for its officers.







The cameras will be used to record every incident the officer investigates. The police chief tells the I-Team it’s all about keeping the public and the officers safe.

Lead I-Team reporter Andy Mehalshick will demonstrate how they operate and have community reaction to their use on later editions of Eyewitness News.