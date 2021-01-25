I-Team: Where is Robert Baron?

OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A well known Lackawanna County businessman Robert Baron vanished four years ago this week. As the search continues for the 58-year-old man, many are left with the same question: What happened to Robert Baron?

The sign on the front of his restaurant, Ghigiarelli’s on Main Street in Old Forge, reads, “Someone here knows where he is.”







Baron was last seen on January 25th, 2017, after dropping off his son in town and then leaving the restaurant.

His car was later found less than a mile away with blood inside it. Investigators also found blood and a tooth inside the restaurant.

Linda Tomlinson owns a floral and gift shop right next door to the restaurant.

“I actually stop and look at it (the sign) and you know, it sounds funny, but you know, I talk to him a little bit. ‘Hey Bob where are you?’ It’s just so many years and you can’t believe there’s not even a little clue or inkling of what happened. You know?” she said.

The family of Robert Baron tells Eyewitness News they will never stop seeking justice for him.

