I-Team: State warns of fake unemployment compensation websites

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) —State Treasurer Stacy Garrity is warning unemployed residents to be alert for fake unemployment compensation websites.
The scammers are trying to take advantage of people who have been having a tough time getting information about Unemployment Compensation Benefits.
Tonight on Eyewitness News, the I-Team speaks with Treasurer Garrity as well as State lawmakers about the scam and how people protect themselves.
