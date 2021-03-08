I-Team: State warns of fake unemployment compensation websites

I-Team Banner

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) —State Treasurer Stacy Garrity is warning unemployed residents to be alert for fake unemployment compensation websites.

The scammers are trying to take advantage of people who have been having a tough time getting information about Unemployment Compensation Benefits.

  • State Treasurer Stacy Garrity

Tonight on Eyewitness News, the I-Team speaks with Treasurer Garrity as well as State lawmakers about the scam and how people protect themselves.

