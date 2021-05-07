I-Team: State program offers financial incentive for inmate vaccinations

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — As Pennsylvania moves forward with its COVID-19 vaccination rollout, questions are being raised about a state program that offers a financial incentive to inmates to get vaccinated.





State officials say it’s designed to get as many inmates as possible vaccinated, since prisons have been COVID-19 hotspots. But questions have been raised by taxpayers and lawmakers about whether it’s appropriate to offer financial incentive to anyone, namely inmates, to get the vaccine.

