EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — State Police are issuing a scam alert after an 84-year-old Luzerne woman was conned out of more than $12,000.

Troopers say con artists are ramping up scams targeting the elderly. The I-Team speaks with the victim of this scam who offers advice to others.

