EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —Crews were on scene Friday morning filling in potholes in a Luzerne County shopping mall.

Workers spent much of the morning patching potholes here at the west side mall it is a long-awaited and welcome sight for people who shop at this mall as well as business owners.

Drivers and shoppers reached out to the Eyewitness News I-Team several weeks ago complaining that their vehicles were damaged after they hit the potholes in the shopping center. Some of the potholes were a foot deep and caused drivers to get flat tires.

Concerned drivers contacted the owner of the mall about the damage and never heard back.

A foreman on the scene told Eyewitness News that in a week and a half they will be returning to repave the parking lot, they were filling in the holes as a precautionary measure.