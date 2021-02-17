I-Team: Police investigating mail theft in the Wright Township area

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Police in the Wright Township area are warning residents to be alert for thefts of mail from United States Postal Service drop boxes.
An individual or group has been stealing mail from drop boxes in recent weeks.
Investigators say they are looking for checks as well as personal information. Tonight the I-Team takes a look at the investigation and speaks to a couple who had their checking account emptied.
Plus, we’ll provide the steps you can take to protect yourself from mail thefts such as this.
Lead I-Team Investigator Andy Mehalshick will have the story tonight on Eyewitness News at 6 p.m.
