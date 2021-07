DURYEA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State Police are asking for the public’s help in cracking the unsolved murder of a Luzerne County man 25 years ago.

31-year-old Keith Polerecki was found in a wooded area of Duryea.





Investigators say they believe that someone can provide information that can lead to an arrest in the case.

The I-Team speaks with investigators and the victim’s son tonight on Eyewitness News at 6:00 p.m.