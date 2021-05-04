I-Team: Officials move to tear down ‘problem property’ in Jenkins Township

JENKINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — People who live near a problem property in Jenkins Township, Luzerne County say it’s been targeted for demolition. Residents called the I-Team for help in resolving the problem.

The I-Team first reported on the dilapidated condition of the property late last month. Neighbors say nothing has been done with the property in at least a decade.

Jenkins Township officials posted a notice on the property indicating it will be torn down by the end of the month.

The new developments are featured tonight on Eyewitness News.