I-Team Banner

I-Team: New scam targeting residents with ‘arrest warrant’

I-Team

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Law enforcement officials across the region are issuing a phone scam alert to area residents.

The scammers have been calling people saying an arrest warrant has been issued for them unless they “pay-up” for an unspecified outstanding bill.

The I-Team speaks with a Wilkes-Barre resident who says he almost fell for it.

Tonight on Eyewitness News, I-Team reporter Andy Mehalshick speaks to investigators who offer tips on how to spot the scam and how to protect yourself and your family.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Video

More Top Video

Latest Videos