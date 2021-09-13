I-Team: New scam targeting residents with ‘arrest warrant’

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Law enforcement officials across the region are issuing a phone scam alert to area residents.

The scammers have been calling people saying an arrest warrant has been issued for them unless they “pay-up” for an unspecified outstanding bill.

The I-Team speaks with a Wilkes-Barre resident who says he almost fell for it.





Tonight on Eyewitness News, I-Team reporter Andy Mehalshick speaks to investigators who offer tips on how to spot the scam and how to protect yourself and your family.