I-Team: New details emerge about local activist charged in Capitol riot

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Eyewitness News is learning more Tuesday about the federal investigation into a political activist from Lackawanna County who was charged last week in connection with the January 6 riot at the Capitol Building in Washington.

58-year-old Frank Scavo from Old Forge faces four federal misdemeanor counts. Federal documents obtained by the I-Team shed light on the case.

Scavo says he was forced into the building by a large mob of people. The documents appear to raise questions about Scavo’s claim.

