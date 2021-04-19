JENKINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Residents of a Luzerne County neighborhood say they have had it with a problem property. They claim it’s been a problem for a decade and want something done about it.
They say it poses a health and safety risk to the rest of the neighborhood. Neighbors reached out to the I-Team to look into the situation.
Coming up tonight, Eyewitness News shares what we found.
- The United States Air Force Thunderbirds to headline The Great Pocono Raceway Airshow
- I-Team: Neighbors discuss ‘problem property’ and the next steps to take
- Wilkes-Barre swears in 8 new police officers
- Stalker arrested at Taylor Swift’s New York apartment building, police say
- Lake Ariel man faces burglary and theft charges