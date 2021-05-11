WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The May 18 primary is one week from Tuesday. Numerous state and local races are up for grabs. Voters will also be asked to weigh in on four ballot questions — two that specifically deal with emergency declarations in the Commonwealth.
If approved by voters it would give more input from the state legislature and limit the emergency declaration powers of the governor.
The I-Team takes a close look at those questions and what it could mean to residents if they are approved by voters. That story coming up tonight on Eyewitness News
- Truck overturned, crews work to control gas leaks
- I-Team: May primary ballot questions focus on emergency declarations, governor’s power
- EPA issues fuel waiver to increase availability of gasoline in Pennsylvania
- Wolf Administration to increase indoor and outdoor event capacity May 17
- Fans rejoice over RailRiders first home game since 2019