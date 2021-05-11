I-Team Banner

I-Team: May primary ballot questions focus on emergency declarations, governor’s power

I-Team

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The May 18 primary is one week from Tuesday. Numerous state and local races are up for grabs. Voters will also be asked to weigh in on four ballot questions — two that specifically deal with emergency declarations in the Commonwealth.

If approved by voters it would give more input from the state legislature and limit the emergency declaration powers of the governor.  

The I-Team takes a close look at those questions and what it could mean to residents if they are approved by voters. That story coming up tonight on Eyewitness News

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos