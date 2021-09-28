I-Team: Luzerne County officials react to growing concerns with the County Bureau of Elections

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Luzerne County officials are reacting today and responding to concerns about the operations of the County Bureau of Elections.

Tuesday afternoon, the announcement by Executive Director Robert Morgan was made that he will resign on October 8. This comes as the November General Election is just over a month away.





The Elections Bureau has faced issues in recent elections including military ballots being accidentally thrown into the trash and the mislabeling of electronic ballots.

The I-Team takes a deeper look into the situation tonight on Eyewitness News.