I-Team: Luzerne County facing new issues with mail-in ballots for May primary

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Luzerne County officials confirm with Eyewitness News that there is a problem with some mail-in ballots for the May primary.
They say some people received a return envelope with the incorrect return address.
The officials say that only a small number of people have received the inaccurate mail-in ballot return envelope. They explain that the problem was caused by a company contracted to handle mail-in ballot distribution. The I-Team takes a closer look at the situation and if it will have an impact on the election next Tuesday.
