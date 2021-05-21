I-Team: Luzerne County Elections Board questions ballot labeling, voting machines in mall

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Luzerne County Election Board, which oversees the County Bureau of Elections wants answers regarding the mislabeling of electronic ballots.

Plus, they want to know why voting machines were left in a public walkway area of a Hazleton Mall. They learned about the situation after seeing our exclusive I-Team report Thursday.

The Board has scheduled a public virtual meeting for Monday at 6:00 p.m. They have invited county administration and representatives of Dominion Voting Solutions, the vendor who set up the electronic ballots.

More on this story coming up tonight on Eyewitness News at 5 and 6.