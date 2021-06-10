I-Team Banner

I-Team: Investigation into abandoned dog found in Pittston intensifies

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A police investigation is intensifying into an abandoned, emaciated dog found in Pittston.

The 8-month-old female Pit Bull, named “Nova” was found in an alley near DeFoe Street Tuesday morning. Pittston police and the Luzerne County SPCA are investigating the case. They are calling one of the worst they have ever seen.

