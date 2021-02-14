I-Team: Internet Safety

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Online work and education are expected to be mainstays moving forward from the pandemic lifestyle changes.

But the virtual world brings with it safety concerns, especially when it comes to our children. The I-Team takes a look at those concerns and efforts to keep our kids safe online.

If there was anything that we learned from the COVID-19 pandemic, it was that our world has and continues to evolve into a “virtual world”. Much of our work, school, and play now more than ever revolve around the internet.

And that has raised concerns about potential dangers on the web for our children. The I-Team spoke with Luzerne County Detective Chaz Balogh. He is a computer crimes expert and has carried out online stings that have resulted in the arrests of child predators.

He says these predators know that the numbers of young people online continues to grow exponentially, due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“If your son or daughter tells you that, you know, there is a problem, don’t take that device away. They’re telling you that there is a problem. Taking the device away is not the answer. The answer is communication with your children and relaying that information to law enforcement so that we can do the investigation.” Detective Balogh said.

We will take a closer look at the growth of online threats in recent months and how you can protect your children. That’s in a special I-Team report Monday on Eyewitness News at 6.