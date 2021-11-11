I-Team Banner

I-Team: How to protect yourself from scams

I-Team

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Eyewitness News is working to help protect you and your family from scammers.

All this week, the I-Team is putting the spotlight on scams that are showing up across our region. Con-artists who are trying to steal your identity and your money. The I-Team spoke to law enforcement to discuss red flags that might appear when you’re contacted by a scammer.

“There are some reoccurring themes we have seen. First is people being placed in emergency situations under the gun on these there’s a time limit where it has to be done immediately. That’s a red flag,” Butler Township Police Department Chief William Feissner said.

Tonight on Eyewitness News at 11, the I-Team’s Andy Mehalshick will have information you need to know to help protect you and your family.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Video

More Top Video

Latest Videos