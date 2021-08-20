I-Team: Family says they will take legal action after alleged use of excessive force during arrest in Hazle Township

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County family says they will take legal action against law enforcement because of what they claim was the use of excessive force by those officers.







The family claims at least one member of a U.S. Marshals’ Fugitive Task Force used excessive force when they handcuffed a member of their family and threw her to the floor when they were serving an arrest warrant for another member of the family.

The family posted video of the incident on social media.

