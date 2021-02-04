I-Team: Family of man killed in officer involved shooting seeks justice

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Attorneys for the family of a man shot and killed by state troopers during an incident in Monroe County in December say they are seeking justice and are requesting that the Pennsylvania Attorney General take over the investigation.
According to state police, officers responded to a call at around 1:38 p.m. for a distraught and suicidal male standing on the Route 33 southbound overpass to Interstate 80 in Hamilton Township.
Troopers say Hall was holding a gun and was ordered to put the gun on the ground, which they say he did.
That’s when troopers opened fire, fatally wounding Hall. He was pronounced dead a short time later at Pocono Medical Center in East Stroudsburg.
The I-Team reached out to the Monroe County District Attorney’s office for comment and as of this writing we have not received a response.
A spokesperson for the State Police told the I-Team the two Troopers involved in the shooting have returned to full active status.
“The Pennsylvania State Police is confident in the protocols it has in place to ensure each Trooper involved shooting is investigated thoroughly and transparently,” Cpl. Brent Miller, Pennsylvania State Police Director of Communications said.
The I-Team is still trying to obtain information about the field determination of those shootings, whether they were justified or not justified.
