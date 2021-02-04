I-Team: Family of man killed in officer involved shooting seeks justice

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Attorneys for the family of a man shot and killed by state troopers during an incident in Monroe County in December say they are seeking justice and are requesting that the Pennsylvania Attorney General take over the investigation.

The investigation into the incident , which was caught on a PennDOT highway camera, is being handled by the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office and the Pennsylvania State Police. Attorneys for the family of 19-year-old Christian Joseph Hall want the State Attorney General to take the lead in the case.

The incident was also recorded by a motorist who was near the scene on December 30.

According to state police, officers responded to a call at around 1:38 p.m. for a distraught and suicidal male standing on the Route 33 southbound overpass to Interstate 80 in Hamilton Township.

Troopers say Hall was holding a gun and was ordered to put the gun on the ground, which they say he did. However they say that while negotiating with Hall, he became uncooperative, picked up the gun and began walking toward the troopers, allegedly pointing the weapon in the direction of the officers.

That’s when troopers opened fire, fatally wounding Hall. He was pronounced dead a short time later at Pocono Medical Center in East Stroudsburg.

Attorneys for Hall want the State Attorney General to take over the investigation, arguing that the State Police and the Monroe County District Attorneys office works closely with the State Police and it could be a conflict.

“The death of 19-year-old Christian Hall is a tragedy. My heart goes out to of the people in Monroe County, and Hall’s loved ones in Stroudsburg. The case is being investigated by PSP and the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office. Under Pennsylvania law, I do not have jurisdiction to investigate this matter unless I receive a referral from District Attorney Christine. The loss of any young life is deeply painful, and I expect local law enforcement to give this matter thorough review,” a spokesperson for Attorney General Josh Shapiro told Eyewitness News in a statement.

The I-Team reached out to the Monroe County District Attorney’s office for comment and as of this writing we have not received a response.

A spokesperson for the State Police told the I-Team the two Troopers involved in the shooting have returned to full active status.

“The Pennsylvania State Police is confident in the protocols it has in place to ensure each Trooper involved shooting is investigated thoroughly and transparently,” Cpl. Brent Miller, Pennsylvania State Police Director of Communications said.

According to the most recent data available from 2019 from the State Police, there were 13 Trooper involved shootings. Four suspects were killed and 9 were injured.

The I-Team is still trying to obtain information about the field determination of those shootings, whether they were justified or not justified.