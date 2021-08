HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County family alleges that law enforcement used excessive force when they served an arrest warrant on a family member this week.

They have video they say shows the alleged excessive force being used by at least one officer when they came to their home on Monday.

The I-Team is looking into the claims and reaching out to law enforcement. Also, you can view the family’s video and the whole story tonight with Andy Mehalshick on Eyewitness News.