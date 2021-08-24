I-Team: Election integrity in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Luzerne County is taking measures to upgrade the operations of the county election bureau.

A consulting firm will be hired to assist in the day-to-day operations of the bureau and to prepare for the upcoming November general election.







Luzerne County has had issues in recent elections including military ballots accidentally thrown into the trash and electronic ballots displaying the incorrect party for candidates.

