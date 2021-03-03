I-Team: COVID moratoriums on utility bills, services winding down

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The clock is winding down on COVID-related measures regarding utility services and payment of utility bills.

Those measures deal with moratoriums on things like late fees and possible termination of services. The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) advises residents who may have issues with any utility payments to reach out to that respective utility to discuss the matter.

