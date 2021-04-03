I-Team: COVID-19 unsung heroes

CONYNGHAM, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – As the nation moves forward through the COVID-19 pandemic, most would agree that we are still learning about the impact the pandemic continues to have on our society and our families.

We also have a better understanding who those front like workers who have helped keep our communities running, despite the pandemic.

It’s something most of us do on a regular basis: grocery shopping. But most would agree the way we approached that mission changed in so many ways in 2020 because of COVID-19 concerns.

It also changes for the folks who work in supermarkets. They were suddenly on the front line of a battle they they had never expected yet alone planned for.

We stopped by Gould’s Shur Save in Conyngham. Workers we spoke with say the coronavirus pandemic was an eye opener for them.

“Didn’t realize how important we all were but as customers were coming in, relying on us more than ever did. We were just putting in long days. We realized there were things that had to get done,” said Brent Radzwich, Manager at Gould’s Shur Save.

And there are so many unseen frontline workers some might say unsung heroes in the COVID-19 pandemic situation. We will meet them in a special I-Team Report on Monday on Eyewitness News at 11.