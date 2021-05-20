I-Team: Controversy over sale of Hazleton home

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Several would be home buyers are asking “where’s my money.” It all has to do with their efforts to buy a home on 14th Street in Hazleton.





The I-Team first reported the story last week when the seller of the property promised to return a total of about $80,000 in cash down payments to the perspective buyers — some of those “would be buyers” say they have yet to see their money as promised by the owner of the property.

Lead I-Team reporter Andy Mehalshick goes in search of answers and talks with the seller about the ongoing controversy, it’s an I-Team follow up tonight on Eyewitness News.