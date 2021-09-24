I-Team: As demand for illicit drugs increases, police investigate connections to drug cartels in NEPA

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU) — Federal, state, and local law enforcement officials say they have seen an increase in drug sales by people connected to drug cartels.

Three alleged dealers were charged in connection with the selling of fentanyl and cocaine in Wilkes-Barre and surrounding communities. More than a million dollars of drugs were seized.





Tonight the I-Team takes a look at cartel activity and why they are in our region. We also talk with drug treatment experts about the demand for drugs in our area.

