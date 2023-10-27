EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s often called the “Great Escape.”

20 years ago this month two inmates escaped from the Luzerne County prison by climbing out a fifth-floor window and climbing down bed sheets.

File Image

Now convicted killer Hugo Selenski was the mastermind of the breakout. Another inmate was injured during the escape. Selenski was on the run for three days.

