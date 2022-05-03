SOUTH CENTRE TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Questions and concerns continue today from customers of a Columbia County home building company that abruptly closed.

Leaving those customers with unfinished homes and questions about the money they claim is owed to them by the company.





Vision Home Builders near Bloomsburg closed its doors last week saying the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was a major factor in its decision to cease operations.

Clients of the company are now looking into what their next step will be.

Reporter Andy Mehalshick will talk with legal experts about the situation and also have more on how the community is coming together to try to help the customers of Vision Home Builders on Eyewitness News at 6 p.m.