POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There are new developments in an ongoing I-Team investigation into a Schuylkill County arrest caught on a police body cam.

The man who was arrested is in court Monday trying to have the charges against him dropped arguing that police had no right to enter his home and he did nothing wrong.

Dennis Antonelli was arrested by East Union Township Police on May 13 for allegedly assaulting police and resisting arrest.

It all began when police went to Antonelli’s home to escort his live-in girlfriend to the home near Sheppton, to retrieve personal items.

Antonelli told police, namely East Union Township Police Officer Christopher Dimmick, she was not allowed in and closed the door. Police knocked a second time and insisted the girlfriend, who left the home earlier in the day had the right to enter the house, police body cameras recorded the action

In court, Antonelli’s lawyer Attorney Joe Nahas argued that nowhere in the video does it show Antonelli assaulting police or resisting police.

He also argued that you can hear the officers on the videotape talking about “hooking him up” meaning wanting to arrest him. And wanted the charges dropped.

