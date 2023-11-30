LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The President of the Dominican House of Hazleton is headed to Luzerne County Court for possible trial on charges he shot a man as the result of a long-running feud.

Victor Perez admits he shot Bernardo Perez in October but that he was acting in self-defense. But the victim says it was Victor Perez who was the aggressor.

The two men met in court Thursday for a preliminary hearing. I-Team reporter Andy Mehalshick hears from both the accused and the victim in live reports on 28/22 News.