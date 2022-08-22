HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Some residents in the Hazleton area are saying, “here we go again” referring to what they claim are delays in mail delivery.

Residents reached out to the I-Team claiming they have gone days without receiving mail or in some cases, they received mail that had been sent to them weeks earlier.





The I-Team goes in search of answers, we hear from residents and Congressman Matt Cartwright who says he’s also been pushing for answers as to why mail delivery delays are still an issue across the region.

Report Andy Mehalshick will have more on the story tonight on later editions of Eyewitness News.