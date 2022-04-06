HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hazleton City will soon launch a new hi-tech anti-crime system. It is a listening system that will track gunshots. The information will then be sent directly to police officers on patrol.





Police Chief Brian Schoonmaker says it will work in conjunction with the city’s new license plate reader camera system. Schoonmaker says the system will help track suspects and also help save the lives of those who may have been gunshot victims.





I-Team reporter Andy Mehalshick takes a closer look at the system tonight on Eyewitness News at 6 p.m.