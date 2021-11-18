Hazleton police announce new license plate camera system

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The City of Hazleton will soon have cameras set up that can capture images of vehicles and their license plates.

The mayor and police chief say the system will help police investigate all types of crimes by photographing vehicles entering and exiting the city.





Those images can then be used to assist police officers to search for suspects’ vehicles.

I-Team reporter Andy Mehalshick will take a look at the system and have community reaction coming up on later additions of Eyewitness News.