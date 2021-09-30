Hazleton Dominican House expresses concern after receiving anonymous letter

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Questions and concerns are being raised by a Latino advocacy organization in Hazleton.

This after an anonymous letter was sent to the president of the organization. That letter alleges that many of the problems in the city, including crime, are connected to the Latino community, specifically the Dominican community. The letter has racial overtones.





The Dominican House located in downtown Hazleton, helps members of the Latino community, namely those from the Dominican Republic, adapt to their new home in the United States. Several days ago, the president of the organization received a two page letter.

It details what the writer or writers believes are the problems connected to the Latino community.

“The first initial reaction was surprise. I was not expecting a letter from a group of people signed SonS of Abiff. Something like that. I try to investigate the group,” Dominican House of Hazleton president Victor Perez said.

The letter is signed “Very sincerely yours the SonS of Abiff”. Eyewitness News continues to research that group. The writer asks for Perez’s help in addressing issues. Perez is not taking the letter as necessarily a negative thing.

“The reaction is we have to say thank you for your letter guys. We have to say thank you because if you sent a letter to us because you believe we can help. So we are on the same page with you,” Perez said.

The letter writer insists that members of the Dominican community, in their words, seem to hate white people and that he or she was given an obscene gesture while driving because their skin was white.

“Of course we are concerned but we believe that maybe in the bottom of their heart of these people who wrote the letter I don’t think they are trying to create any problems or damage to our organization,” Perez said.

Perez insists that there are bad people in every community.

“I don’t think that Dominicans, specifically the Dominicans, come to this area to create crime or something like that. I don’t believe that. We are some of the majority people. The families come here to find a better quality of life,” Perez said.

Perez says he wants to have a community meeting to discuss the concerns raised in the letter. Eyewitness News wants to point out that no individual signed the letter and there was no return address on the envelope.