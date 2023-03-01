HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Residents of a local community say they were caught off guard when they were told they are responsible for paying thousands of dollars to hook up to a new water line that will be installed into their neighborhoods.

They are customers of the Hazleton City Authority, which is about to start a $19 million dollar project to upgrade the water system in parts of Hazle Township.

Residents sound off tonight about the project and we hear from the person in charge of the project.

I-Team reporter Andy Mehalshick will have more on the story on later edtions of Eyewitness News.