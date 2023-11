EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The investigation into the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy in Wilkes-Barre is ongoing. It is the latest violent incident involving young people and guns in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

There have been at least five other incidents in our region in recent months in which teens and guns led to violence.

I-Team reporter Andy Mehalsjick talks to legal and psychiatric experts about what might be leading to these types of incidents.